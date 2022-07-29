Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air

Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors.

During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in Breathitt County to rescue Jeff Noble, a former meteorologist at our sister station, WYMT.

His family was worried. They hadn’t heard from him since the flooding started.

We watched as these men helped lead Noble to safety.

Here’s what he had to say after he was rescued:

This is a scene that has played out many times on Friday, with first responders and the National Guard, along with these good Samaritans, helping people get out of the water to safety.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding
WYMT’s Eastern Kentucky flash flooding on-air coverage

Latest News

Search and rescue efforts ongoing across the mountains, at least 24 people dead as of Friday
Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
Governor Matt Bevin swears in Kelly Craft as U.S. Ambassador to Canada on August 18, 2017, as...
Hazard native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1 million
Rita Bartley stares at the car she and her husband sat in, in their own backyard, as...
‘I can’t thank my God enough’: Neighbor rescues couple from flooding car
Highway 15 in Breathitt County
Coroner: Three deaths confirmed in Breathitt County