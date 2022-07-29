Flood Watch lingers for some, rain chances winding down for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the week comes to an end, the rain will go with it, at least temporarily.

Tonight

The Flood Watch continues for a few more hours, but the rain is finally on its way out. Scattered showers will continue for a little while longer before moving out. Skies will slowly try to clear overnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

Weekend Forecast

While most of us will see some clouds early, we should all see some much-needed sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler only topping out around 80 as the front brings a little cooler air into place. Unfortunately, and trust me, I do not want to say or even type this next sentence, but the break will be short-lived. Rain chances will return Saturday night and carry us through the end of the weekend. Lows will drop into the mid-60s Saturday night.

Sunday, showers and storms are possible and some of those could be strong and heavy at times. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 70s before dropping into the low 70s Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Showers and storms will continue on the first day of August on Monday and temperatures will stay in the 70s. Some of those could be on the strong side as well. Keep a way to get alerts handy, if at all possible. I know a lot of folks will be without power for several more days.

Scattered chances will linger into Tuesday before starting to dry out by mid-week.

