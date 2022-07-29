Evacuations underway due to flooding in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to ongoing high water issues, officials are evacuating some areas in Jackson.

Emergency Management officials and crews with the Department of Highways are moving people to higher ground on Lakeside Drive, Brewers Trailer Court and Highway 1812, also known as Panbowl Road.

Officials have also decided to close Highway 15 north in front of the Jackson Inn starting at 9:30 p.m. Thursday until the North Fork of the Kentucky River crests, which should be sometime in the next couple of days.

Crews are trying to complete the evacuation before the shutdown.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.