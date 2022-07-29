Coroner: Three deaths confirmed in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Coroner, Hargis Epperson, confirmed three people have been found dead due to flooding.

This brings the state total to 22. There are 14 confirmed deaths in Knott County, one death in Perry County, two deaths in Letcher County and two deaths in Clay County.

“We expect to find quite a few more,” said Epperson.

The coroner said, as water levels go down, they expect to find even more devastation in the homes that have been covered up to this point.

