Benham Schoolhouse Inn announces L.I.T. Kickoff Party proceeds to benefit EKY

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Friday, officials with the Benham Schoolhouse Inn announced the L.I.T. Kickoff Party would continue as scheduled on Friday but the proceeds would go towards a good cause.

The party, which is being held in partnership with the Lynch Country Club, will now have all proceeds going to help the communities affected by the flooding.

Officials said the cover charge will now be $20 per person, and they will be accepting any additional donations.

Doors open Friday night at 10 p.m., and patrons must be 21 or older.

