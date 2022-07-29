Appalachia Rises: How to help people in Eastern Kentucky

Appalachia Rises - WYMT
Appalachia Rises - WYMT(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

Here’s how to get involved:

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
One dead, many still missing in Knott County following overnight flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
WYMT’s Eastern Kentucky flash flooding on-air coverage
Deputy Coroner: One dead, multiple missing in Perry County from flooding

Latest News

Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Eastern Kentucky Flooding Aftermath
L.I.T. Kickoff Party
Benham Schoolhouse Inn announces L.I.T. Kickoff Party proceeds to benefit EKY
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms
Deadly Flood
Peoples Bank pledges to match up to $10K for EKY flood relief