AP: Governor Andy Beshear confirms 15 dead, including children, after severe flooding

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) - Local search and rescue teams, assisted by the National Guard, continued their search on Friday for people missing in record flooding.

Several inches of rain fell early Thursday morning, leading to Flash Flood Emergencies for several Eastern Kentucky counties.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 15 people were killed, a death toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.

Governor Beshear is expected to assess the flood damage in Eastern Kentucky on Friday morning.

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows.

Flooding in Hindman, Ky. (WYMT)

The water swept cars into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment and debris against bridges and swamped homes and businesses.

Mudslides on steep slopes left many people without power and made rescues more difficult.

Letcher County flooding (WYMT)

Extensive flooding was reported in several counties, including Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Pike and Perry.

Several emergency shelters are open in our region. You can find those here.

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was launched on Thursday. To make a donation, you can click here.

