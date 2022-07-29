2022 Pigskin Preview Schedule
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 2022 high school football season just around the corner, we present our Pigskin Preview schedule. If your team is not listed, it will be included in The Top 10 show which will air on Thu., Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. on WYMT.
The schedule is tentative and subject to change.
Monday, August 1:
6 p.m. - Jackson County
11 p.m. - Morgan County
Tuesday, August 2:
6 p.m. - South Laurel
11 p.m. - East Ridge
Wednesday, August 3:
6 p.m. - Floyd Central
11 p.m. - Lynn Camp
Thursday, August 4:
6 p.m. - Leslie County
11 p.m. - Pike Central
Friday, August 5:
6 p.m. - Clay County
11 p.m. - Prestonsburg
Saturday, August 6:
6 p.m. - Powell County
Sunday, August 7:
6 p.m. - Phelps
Monday, August 8:
6 p.m. - Harlan County
11 p..m. - Knott Central
Tuesday, August 9:
6 p.m. - Whitley County
11 p.m. - Harlan
Wednesday, August 10:
6 p.m. - Letcher Central
11 p.m. - Magoffin County
Thursday, August 11:
6 p.m. - Somerset
11 p.m. - Rockcastle County
Friday, August 12:
6 p.m. - Martin County
11 p.m. - Pineville
Saturday, August 13:
6 p.m. - Estill County
Sunday, August 14:
6 p.m. - Lawrence County
Monday, August 15:
6 p.m. - Paintsville
11 p.m. - Betsy Layne
Tuesday, August 16:
6 p.m. - Breathitt County
11 p.m. - Williamsburg
Wednesday, August 17:
6 p.m. - Perry Central
11 p.m. - Shelby Valley
Thursday, August 18:
6 p.m. - North Laurel
