2022 Pigskin Preview Schedule

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 2022 high school football season just around the corner, we present our Pigskin Preview schedule. If your team is not listed, it will be included in The Top 10 show which will air on Thu., Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. on WYMT.

The schedule is tentative and subject to change.

Monday, August 1:

6 p.m. - Jackson County

11 p.m. - Morgan County

Tuesday, August 2:

6 p.m. - South Laurel

11 p.m. - East Ridge

Wednesday, August 3:

6 p.m. - Floyd Central

11 p.m. - Lynn Camp

Thursday, August 4:

6 p.m. - Leslie County

11 p.m. - Pike Central

Friday, August 5:

6 p.m. - Clay County

11 p.m. - Prestonsburg

Saturday, August 6:

6 p.m. - Powell County

Sunday, August 7:

6 p.m. - Phelps

Monday, August 8:

6 p.m. - Harlan County

11 p..m. - Knott Central

Tuesday, August 9:

6 p.m. - Whitley County

11 p.m. - Harlan

Wednesday, August 10:

6 p.m. - Letcher Central

11 p.m. - Magoffin County

Thursday, August 11:

6 p.m. - Somerset

11 p.m. - Rockcastle County

Friday, August 12:

6 p.m. - Martin County

11 p.m. - Pineville

Saturday, August 13:

6 p.m. - Estill County

Sunday, August 14:

6 p.m. - Lawrence County

Monday, August 15:

6 p.m. - Paintsville

11 p.m. - Betsy Layne

Tuesday, August 16:

6 p.m. - Breathitt County

11 p.m. - Williamsburg

Wednesday, August 17:

6 p.m. - Perry Central

11 p.m. - Shelby Valley

Thursday, August 18:

6 p.m. - North Laurel

