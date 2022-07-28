Advertisement

Wrong way driver officially charged with 3 counts of murder in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have officially charged the driver of a car they say caused a crash that killed three people in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 Monday night.

Joshua Poore, 21, of Clovis, California was released from UK Medical Center in Lexington on Wednesday and taken back to Laurel County.

He is charged with three counts of murder. Police believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Also on Wednesday, officials released surveillance video from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle driving the wrong way.

The coroner said the victims are Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s and from the Chicago area.

