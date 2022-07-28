Advertisement

Woman, 3 children found dead at Conn. home

No one is in custody and they are not looking for any suspects.
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police responding to a well-being check found three children and a woman dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers responded to a well-being call at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Danbury, Connecticut. The male caller was distraught and crying.

Upon arrival at the single-family home, officers went inside and discovered three dead children, who ranged between the ages of 5 and 12, WFSB reports.

While conducting a further check of the premises, officers found a dead woman in a shed in the backyard.

It’s believed the children and the woman are related, but officials are not sure about that.

“We believe that’s the case, but we don’t want to confirm until we do a thorough investigation,” said Danbury Chief of Police Patrick Ridenhour.

Police have not released the victims’ names.

Details are limited, but police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

No one is in custody, and they are not looking for any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Wrong way driver officially charged with 3 counts of murder in Laurel County
At least one house caught fire on Combs Street just outside of downtown Hazard early Wednesday...
Crews battle fire near Downtown Hazard
Mingo Flood
WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV
Two of the men arrested during Tuesday's round-up in Pikeville.
Pikeville roundup cleans up streets

Latest News

JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion
FILE - Actor Bernard Cribbins OBE poses for photographers as he arrives for the British Academy...
Actor Bernard Cribbins dies at 93
Flooding off of Highway 80 in Floyd County (Devin and Brooke Moore)
Flooding off of Highway 80 in Floyd County
(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Severe flooding causes Appalachian Wireless outages
The Ukrainian town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region came under heavy fire, causing extensive...
Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks