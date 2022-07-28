‘We believe we will lose Kentuckians’: Gov. Andy Beshear shares updates on devastating flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - “The situation is dynamic,” said Governor Beshear. “We probably have not seen the worst of it. Sadly, we believe we will lose Kentuckians.”

Much of Eastern Kentucky is underwater after historic flash flooding hit the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference Thursday morning to update people across the Commonwealth about the floods after several cities have declared a state of emergency.

The Governor also issued a statement on Facebook. “We love you, and we care about you,” he said in the statement.

