UK coaches extend support to EKY flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a day that has been one of the toughest for families in eastern Kentucky, UK head coaches are pledging their support.

UK head football coach Mark Stoops pledged his support to mountain families in a tweet on Thursday.

Heart breaking to see the photos and video of our family in Eastern Kentucky today. We love you and are working with those who best know how we can help you. #KentuckyStrong — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) July 28, 2022

Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari, who has been recruiting for most of the week, says he’ll work to provide support for eastern Kentuckians.

My heart and my prayers are with everyone in eastern Kentucky. I'll be home tonight and will get with our players and others to see how we can help you. Stay strong and know that we all love you and support you. We are here for you. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 28, 2022

UK women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy also tweeted her thoughts and prayers on Thursday.

My heart goes out to everyone in Eastern Kentucky! Thoughts and prayers to all of the families impacted by the terrible flooding. We are with you! 💙💙 #KYSTRONG — Kyra Elzy (@UKCoachLZ) July 28, 2022

