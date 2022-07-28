UK coaches extend support to EKY flood victims
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a day that has been one of the toughest for families in eastern Kentucky, UK head coaches are pledging their support.
UK head football coach Mark Stoops pledged his support to mountain families in a tweet on Thursday.
Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari, who has been recruiting for most of the week, says he’ll work to provide support for eastern Kentuckians.
UK women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy also tweeted her thoughts and prayers on Thursday.
