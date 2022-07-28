Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 4:25 p.m. Thursday:

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 503

Owsley: 70

Total: 573

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 1,439

Clay: 10

Floyd: 575

Johnson: 284

Knott: 5,812

Leslie: 770

Letcher: 7,156

Magoffin: 26

Martin: 519

Owsley: 17

Perry: 4,462

Pike: 1,311

Total: 22,381

Kentucky Utilities

Bell: 26

Harlan: 72

Lee, VA: 27

Wise, VA: 61

Total: 184

Big Sandy RECC:

Breathitt: 11

Floyd: 137

Martin: 30

Johnson: 44

Knott: 89

Total: 311

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 25

Magoffin: 11

Total: 36

Cumberland Valley RECC

Harlan: 20

Letcher: 7

Total: 27

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
One dead, many still missing in Knott County following overnight flooding
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Wrong way driver officially charged with 3 counts of murder in Laurel County

Latest News

Buckhorn flooding damages school, homes in the area
Flooding
One person dead after flooding in Clay County
Highway 15 in Breathitt County
‘This is beyond anything that we’ve ever experienced’: Breathitt County communities deal with flash flooding
A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 10 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain is still...
More heavy rain possible, Flood Watch continues through Friday night