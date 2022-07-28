Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms

(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 4:25 p.m. Thursday:

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 503

Owsley: 70

Total: 573

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 1,439

Clay: 10

Floyd: 575

Johnson: 284

Knott: 5,812

Leslie: 770

Letcher: 7,156

Magoffin: 26

Martin: 519

Owsley: 17

Perry: 4,462

Pike: 1,311

Total: 22,381

Kentucky Utilities

Bell: 26

Harlan: 72

Lee, VA: 27

Wise, VA: 61

Total: 184

Big Sandy RECC:

Breathitt: 11

Floyd: 137

Martin: 30

Johnson: 44

Knott: 89

Total: 311

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 25

Magoffin: 11

Total: 36

Cumberland Valley RECC

Harlan: 20

Letcher: 7

Total: 27

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.