Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.
Here is a list of outages as of 4:25 p.m. Thursday:
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 503
Owsley: 70
Total: 573
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt: 1,439
Clay: 10
Floyd: 575
Johnson: 284
Knott: 5,812
Leslie: 770
Letcher: 7,156
Magoffin: 26
Martin: 519
Owsley: 17
Perry: 4,462
Pike: 1,311
Total: 22,381
Kentucky Utilities
Bell: 26
Harlan: 72
Lee, VA: 27
Wise, VA: 61
Total: 184
Big Sandy RECC:
Breathitt: 11
Floyd: 137
Martin: 30
Johnson: 44
Knott: 89
Total: 311
Licking Valley RECC:
Breathitt: 25
Magoffin: 11
Total: 36
Cumberland Valley RECC
Harlan: 20
Letcher: 7
Total: 27
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
