‘This is beyond anything that we’ve ever experienced’: Breathitt County communities deal with flash flooding

Highway 15 in Breathitt County
Highway 15 in Breathitt County(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Significant flooding was reported in Breathitt County early Thursday morning.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for the southern half of the county due to torrential rain.

“This is beyond anything that we’ve ever experienced, and it’s beyond the scale of anything that I’ve ever been involved with in my 24 years of fish and wildlife,” Greg Watts said with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.

KY-15 was submerged in some places, limiting travel for people in the region.

“The roads are bad, there’s a lot of debris everywhere, travel is almost impossible unless you’re in an emergency vehicle. If you are in a safe place, just stay there and check on your neighbors and pray for the community,” Jeffrey Combs, Chief Deputy Coroner with the Perry County Coroner’s Office, said.

First responders advised people to stay off the roads and to keep an eye on the forecast with more heavy rain possible.

