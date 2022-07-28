State of Emergency Declared in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Hazard.

In the declaration, Mayor Mobelini cites the excessive amounts of rainfall in the past two days, which has resulted in major flooding, as the catalyst for the state of emergency.

The mayor said, “Due to countless slides, fallen trees, power outages and life-threatening conditions, I declare a State of Emergency for the City of Hazard.”

