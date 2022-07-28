Shelters go up across the region in response to devastating flooding

Flooding in Chavies
Flooding in Chavies(Alyssa Williams)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
(WYMT) - There are several areas opening emergency shelters in our region to offer people a place to go during the flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky.

In Perry County, there are six shelters open.

Below is a list of the Perry County shelters.

  • First Presbyterian Church
  • East Perry Elementary
  • West Perry Elementary
  • Gospel Light Baptist Church
  • Second Creek Church of God
  • Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge

The shelter at First Presbyterian is a Red Cross shelter.

We will update this story as we hear about more shelters.

