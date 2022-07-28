Shelters go up across the region in response to devastating flooding

(WYMT) - There are several areas opening emergency shelters in our region to offer people a place to go during the flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky.

In Perry County, there are six shelters open.

Below is a list of the Perry County shelters.

First Presbyterian Church

East Perry Elementary

West Perry Elementary

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Second Creek Church of God

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge

The shelter at First Presbyterian is a Red Cross shelter.

We will update this story as we hear about more shelters.

