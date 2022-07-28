Shelters go up across the region in response to devastating flooding
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WYMT) - There are several areas opening emergency shelters in our region to offer people a place to go during the flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky.
In Perry County, there are six shelters open.
Below is a list of the Perry County shelters.
- First Presbyterian Church
- East Perry Elementary
- West Perry Elementary
- Gospel Light Baptist Church
- Second Creek Church of God
- Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge
The shelter at First Presbyterian is a Red Cross shelter.
We will update this story as we hear about more shelters.
