Severe Weather Alert Day continues, multiple Flash Flood Emergencies in effect

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have gotten numerous reports of flooding across the mountains this morning. Please stay weather aware as the flood threat continues through Friday night.

Today and Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Thursday. A Level 3 Moderate risk of Excessive Rainfall is still in place. Significant flooding is possible in spots. A strong storm or two is possible, but the biggest threat will be from flooding. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATER!!!! High temperatures reach the lower-80s.

WPC Day One Outlook
WPC Day One Outlook(WYMT Weather)

The forecast does not change into tonight. More scattered showers and storms are possible. Lows fall into the lower-70s.

This Weekend

The Flood Watch was extended through 10:00 p.m. on Friday as more showers and storms will be possible. Please do not let your guard down as more flooding is possible on Friday. Highs reach the upper-70s.

Flood Watch
Flood Watch(WYMT Weather)

Models are trending drier by Saturday. The rain chance is not 0%, but it will be much lower. We are forecasting isolated showers and storms. High temperatures stay in the lower-80s.

Rain chances increase again on Sunday. Another round of showers and storms is likely. We will have to watch for more flooding. Highs stay in the upper-70s.

Next Week

The beginning of the work week looks soggy. Showers and storms are possible on Monday. High temperatures stay in the lower-80s.

We start to dry out by Tuesday and beyond. This means Summer heat will look to return.

An isolated shower or storm is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures soar into the mid-and-upper-80s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

