Severe flooding causes Appalachian Wireless outages

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Customers of one cell service provider in our region are currently experiencing an outage after widespread flooding impacts the mountains.

Officials with Appalachian Wireless tell WYMT that due to flooding, they are experiencing outages across portions of Bell, Breathitt, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Letcher, Perry and Whitley Counties Thursday morning.

The company is deploying technicians to these areas to investigate and restore service when it is safe to do so.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

