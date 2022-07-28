Advertisement

Severe flooding causes Appalachian Wireless outages

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Customers of one cell service provider in our region are currently experiencing an outage after widespread flooding impacts the mountains.

Officials with Appalachian Wireless tell WYMT that due to flooding, they are experiencing outages across portions of Bell, Breathitt, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Letcher, Perry and Whitley Counties Thursday morning.

The company is deploying technicians to these areas to investigate and restore service when it is safe to do so.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Wrong way driver officially charged with 3 counts of murder in Laurel County
At least one house caught fire on Combs Street just outside of downtown Hazard early Wednesday...
Crews battle fire near Downtown Hazard
Mingo Flood
WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV
Two of the men arrested during Tuesday's round-up in Pikeville.
Pikeville roundup cleans up streets

Latest News

Flooding off of Highway 80 in Floyd County (Devin and Brooke Moore)
Flooding off of Highway 80 in Floyd County
Flooding in Letcher County (Kayla and Darrell Mullins)
Screenshot of WYMT coverage from early Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, showing water...
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding
flooding
Bowling Fork Road Flash Flooding