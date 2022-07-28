Advertisement

Reed Sheppard, Trent Noah dominate in ESPN game

Reed Sheppard during the Titans Rockets Summer High School Shootout in Shelbyville on Jun. 17,...
Reed Sheppard during the Titans Rockets Summer High School Shootout in Shelbyville on Jun. 17, 2022.(Alex Walker/WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (WYMT) - There was plenty of excitement to go around in Reed Sheppard’s first game on ESPN.

The North Laurel standout and UK commit scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had eight assists in Midwest Basketball Club’s 78-67 win over Strive for Greatness in the Big Time Tournament in Las Vegas.

Sheppard’s performance was highlighted by a steal of LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, and returning it for a basket.

Trent Noah also scored a three-pointer in the first half.

The game marked the final of the summer for Midwest Basketball Club. Sheppard discussed the team at halftime of the ESPN broadcast.

”Some teams get put together overnight and I think that’s what Strive for Greatness has done,” Sheppard said. “For us, we’ve been playing together all year. So this is the last game of the year, our last game ever playing together so our chemistry is starting to show for sure.”

