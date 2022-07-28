Reed Sheppard hosts camp, talks ESPN experience

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - After an incredible game in Las Vegas, Reed Sheppard was back in the Commonwealth on Wednesday.

Sheppard hosted his first Players Select Satellite Camp ProCamps in Georgetown, teaching several kids some basic skills and signing some autographs.

After the camp, Sheppard spoke with the media about the experience at the ESPN game in Las Vegas.

”Yeah it was an unbelievable experience,” Shepperd said. “No matter how the turnout of the game would have went, it would have been awesome. Playing on ESPN as an 18-year-old in Las Vegas doesn’t happen a lot so being able to do that was unbelievable. We won so that made it a lot better and so it was an unbelievable experience and I’m really thankful that I had that opportunity.”

Players Select will have one more satellite camp in Lexington in August 28.

