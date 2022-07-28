Reed Sheppard to host camp in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a day after dominating LeBron James’ son on ESPN, Reed Sheppard will be hosting his first camp.

According to ProCamps, Sheppard will host Thursday’s Players First Satellite ProCamp in Georgetown. All other Players First Satellite ProCamps in Kentucky have been hosted by UK players.

The event will be at Creekside Elementary in Georgetown from 1-4 p.m. You can click here to sign up.

