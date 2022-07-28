People in Letcher County in shock after flooding

Isom, Ky. (WYMT) - Muddy water is streaming all over Letcher County, covering houses and roads. The flooding is so extreme that the county is almost inaccessible.

Locals have been stuck on houses hoping to be rescued, or completely abandoned their homes as flood water tears through the walls.

Isom local Kevin Breeding was stuck in his truck all morning as he watched water rise higher and higher at his house. He said it was the worst flooding in the area that he has seen.

”It’s just, like you said there’s no words. It’s just hard to imagine. There’s nothing that you can really do but we’re glad that we got out,” Breeding said.

Surrounding counties have sent rescue teams to help save people stranded in Letcher County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said today that anyone in the area missing loved ones should call the local Kentucky State Police post at (606) 435-6069.

