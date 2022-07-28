One person dead after flooding in Clay County

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials confirmed a man was killed in Clay County due to flash flooding on Thursday.

The death happened in the Oneida community.

Three deaths are now confirmed in Eastern Kentucky. One person was killed in Perry County and one person was killed in Knott County.

We will update this story when more information is released.

