New Frontier selling t-shirts, proceeds going to eastern Ky. flood relief

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - With so much devastation following flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, folks want to find a way to help people impacted.

New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money, and they just released a new t-shirt Thursday afternoon.

The “Eastern Kentucky Strong” shirts are available now on their website for $20, and proceeds are going to help communities hit hard.

The owners said being an eastern Kentucky proud business, they wanted to help out immediately.

“Those people are our friends, family members and people that we know. So when something like that happens or something tragic, it’s important to us to step up as a business and a brand to help take care of them, even if it’s in a small way,” owner Joshua Ravenscraft said.

