New airline coming to Blue Grass Airport

Starting this fall, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and...
Starting this fall, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and Tampa, Florida.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new airline is coming to Blue Grass Airport.

Starting this fall, Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Lexington to Orlando and Tampa, Florida.

Avelo officials say they chose Lexington due to its growth.

Mayor Linda Gorton called the new addition a great investment for the city.

“We know that a lot of people who fly out of Blue Grass Airport go to Florida. So, this is economic development number one, and it also is a way to bring people from Florida up here,” Mayor Gorton said.

Avelo will start offering flights to Orlando on October 18 and to Tampa on November 12.

Officials with the airline say if these flights do well, they hope to offer more destinations.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
One dead, many still missing in Knott County following overnight flooding
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Wrong way driver officially charged with 3 counts of murder in Laurel County
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Deputy Coroner: One dead, multiple missing in Perry County from flooding

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Donations already pouring in for Perry County flood victims
Mandatory evacuation ordered for flood prone areas in the city of Martin
(Source: AP)
Evacuations underway due to flooding in Breathitt County
WYMT’s Eastern Kentucky flash flooding on-air coverage