More heavy rain possible, Flood Watch continues through Friday night

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 10 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain is still...
A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 10 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain is still possible through then.(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After last night, we continue to stay on high alert for the possibility for more heavy rain which could lead to more flooding. Continue to stay weather aware.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Tonight

We continue to stay under a moderate risk (3 out of 4) for excessive rainfall, so continue to be vigilant. It would not take much more in areas that were hard hit last night to call more issues. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around throughout the night. Rain could be heavy at times and we could even see some storms. Have a way to get weather alerts fast, like the WYMT weather app. Lows drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

More heavy rain is on the table for Friday, but that should be the last day. The stalled out front will start to move out and give us some much-needed relief, not only from the rain, but from the heat. Temperatures will only top out around 80 and it will gradually feel cooler. The Flood Watch continues across the region until 8 p.m. Skies will gradually clear from the rain and some clouds by late Friday night as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Saturday looks drier, cooler and we might even see some late-day sunshine. Highs will again top out around 80.

