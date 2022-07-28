Longtime WYMT Mountain Basketball Classic committee member dies at 87

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County man who served on the WYMT Mountain Basketball Classic committee for several years has died.

Harry Burke died Saturday at the age of 87.

He retired from Columbia Gas and was probably best known as a high school referee.

He called several football and basketball state championship games.

Burke was a former Marine and was married to his wife for 64 years.

His funeral will be Thursday morning at 11 at the Hall Funeral Home Chapel in Martin.

All of us at WYMT send our condolences to his family.

