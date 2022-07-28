‘I’ve lost everything’: Floyd County communities devastated after flash flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Floyd County, small communities such as Wayland, Garrett and Maytown have been devasted by flash flooding, leaving many folks without homes or trapped inside of them.

First responders and rescue squads have responded and carried out several rescues Thursday morning and throughout the day.

“Man, then the Right Beaver started, Wayland, edge of daylight, down to Garrett now, numerous, numerous rescues have been underway, and some have already been, obviously, successful,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Floyd County locals have also been helping first responders and providing support in any way they can. Providing extra boats, life jackets, and more.

“Boats in the water by the fire departments and rescue squads and a lot of just, Good Samaritans, are bringing us boats to use and jet skis in the water,” said Sheriff Hunt. “We’re using about all resources that we have to make these rescues and, so far, a lot of them are being made, but we’ve got a lot more to make.”

Garrett resident Frank Wright has lost his home, cars, and many of his personal belongings in the flood waters.

“I said it’s time to go, so I shut what electricity I could off, ran in the house, and grabbed what I could,” said Wright. “I left with two shirts, one pair of shorts, and two pairs of boots... and one pair of socks.”

Despite the loss, Wright is helping in any way he can. Two of his family members were stuck in their home in nearby Maytown but were rescued by first responders.

“I’ve lost everything I got,” said Wright. “So I’m out trying to help other people just save lives.”

In an update from Wright, his family members were alive, but one was admitted to a nearby hospital while the other was treated and released.

Sheriff Hunt said there were too many rescues to count, but many were successful and many more will be needed. Hunt added to seek higher ground or shelter if you believe your home may be threatened by flood water.

“If you think that you’re going to be affected by this water, if you’re not already, if you lived on the outer skirts of this and waters coming your way, please call us now,” said Sheriff Hunt. “Make a room, make arrangements to get out, don’t wait till the water comes.”

Sheriff Hunt encouraged folks to text or call his personal cell phone at (606) 594-3377 or Floyd County Dispatch at (606) 515-1946 if you are in trouble. You can also message the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for assistance.

Hunt added that the Floyd County Community Center is open as a shelter to remain dry, rest, and charge cell phones.

