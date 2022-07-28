Governor Andy Beshear plans to launch Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Flooding in Virgie, Kentucky.
Flooding in Virgie, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear assured Eastern Kentuckians help is on the way.

Several inches of rain early Thursday morning led to significant flooding across the region.

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.(WYMT)

“We’re gonna be there for them today,” Beshear said. “We’re gonna be there for them once they’re safe and when they’re thinking of what’s next as well.”

The Governor said the state plans to launch a Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

This fund will be similar to the fund created for Western Kentucky tornado relief.

Beshear said the website would be available by Thursday afternoon.

Several Eastern Kentucky counties have declared states of emergency.

There are several emergency shelters open in the region. You can find those here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Wrong way driver officially charged with 3 counts of murder in Laurel County
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms
At least one house caught fire on Combs Street just outside of downtown Hazard early Wednesday...
Crews battle fire near Downtown Hazard

Latest News

Letcher County flooding
People in Letcher County in shock after flooding
Family rescued in KY flooding
Family rescued in EKY flooding
Pike County Flooding
‘We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration’: Southern Pike County devastated by floodwater
Dog stranded in KY flooding
Dog stranded in EKY flooding