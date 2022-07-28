Governor Andy Beshear plans to launch Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear assured Eastern Kentuckians help is on the way.

Several inches of rain early Thursday morning led to significant flooding across the region.

Flooding in Hindman, Ky. (WYMT)

“We’re gonna be there for them today,” Beshear said. “We’re gonna be there for them once they’re safe and when they’re thinking of what’s next as well.”

The Governor said the state plans to launch a Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

This fund will be similar to the fund created for Western Kentucky tornado relief.

Beshear said the website would be available by Thursday afternoon.

Several Eastern Kentucky counties have declared states of emergency.

There are several emergency shelters open in the region. You can find those here.

