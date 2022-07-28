Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency after EKY flooding

Gov. Beshear flooding update
Gov. Beshear flooding update
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday morning after historic flash flooding hit Eastern Kentucky.

“I also want to tell the people of Eastern Kentucky that we are going to be there for them. You are important and we want to help. This is what we do as Kentuckians – we help each other out,” said Beshear.

So far, seven counties have declared states of emergency: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Letcher, Owsley, Pike and Magoffin.

Governor Beshear has also mobilized the National Guard, which will have several vehicles capable of driving through the flood waters to deliver supplies and rescue people who are stranded.

“I’m asking everyone to pray. There are a lot of people out there who need help and are very scared right now. And we’re doing the very best we can to reach each and every one of them,” Gov. Beshear said.

