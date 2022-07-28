Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the counties hit hardest by the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky was Knott County.

Governor Andy Beshear reported one person has been confirmed dead in the county so far.

The city of Hindman has experienced several water line breaks and many homes are underwater.

WYMT received drone footage of the aftermath in the area:

