Buckhorn flooding damages school, homes in the area

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - A creek in Eastern Kentucky resembled a rushing river Wednesday night leading into Thursday morning as flooding hit the Eastern Kentucky region.

The Buckhorn community was shocked with high, rushing water that damaged several buildings in the area, including homes and the school.

People in the area said the flooding was some of the worst they have ever seen.

Parts of the school’s parking lot were littered around the property Thursday after the forceful water took up big sections of asphalt and concrete.

Parts of homes were ripped apart and thrown against the side of Buckhorn School. Some parts even ended up inside the school after the water rushed through.

The school’s principal said water breached the school, breaking windows and knocking down doors.

“On the elementary side, we have a couple of walls knocked down,” said Tim Wooten. “A lot of debris. Mud ankle high. It’s bad.”

“I woke up at the right time. Had to go through a bathroom window,” said Rebecca Ramey, a Buckhorn local. “That current would have dragged me down.”

Some early reports claimed people were trapped inside the school when the flooding hit, however, the principal and superintendent said that was not the case.

Other than some rescues, most people have said, as far as they know, everyone is accounted for.

