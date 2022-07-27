W.Va. House passes bill making abortion illegal in most cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a bill that makes abortion illegal in most cases.

House Bill 302 passed by a 69-23 vote with eight members absent.

Gov. Jim Justice had called on lawmakers to clarify, modernize and specify abortion laws in West Virginia, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

House Bill 302 would make abortion illegal in most situations.

Wednesday, an amendment was added that would allow abortion in certain cases of rape or incest. For that abortion to happen, the pregnant person would have to have reported the incident to a qualified law enforcement officer, have a licensed medical professional determine the fetus was less than 14 weeks old, and the medical professional would make sure all other provisions in House Bill 302 had been followed.

Other exceptions including a fetus that could not survive outside the womb, a fetus that develops outside the uterus, or a medical emergency with risk of seriously death or bodily harm to the person carrying the fetus.

Under the legislation, a physician or licensed medical care provider would face felony charges of three to 10 years in prison and they could lose their license to practice if they performed an abortion.

The bill will head to the Senate for consideration. A final vote on the Senate’s version could happen later this week.

