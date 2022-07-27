Advertisement

Woman facing animal cruelty charge after leaving dog in hot car, police say

Police in Connecticut say Denise Kedzierski, 58, is facing an animal cruelty charge for leaving her dog in a hot car.(Southington Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman in Connecticut is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say she left her dog in a hot car last month.

The Southington Police Department reports Denise Kedzierski, 58, was arrested on Monday.

According to WFSB, police were called to a parking lot at a care center on June 30 at about 1:45 p.m. with a report of an unattended dog in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Authorities said an arriving officer found the dog inside the vehicle along with Kedzierski.

The pet owner reportedly told police she had left her dog in the vehicle for no more than 20 minutes with the windows down while she was inside the business.

Both officers and witnesses reported that the dog had been in the vehicle for at least 25 minutes, with the two front windows open approximately two to three inches.

According to witnesses, the woman’s vehicle was parked directly in the sunlight and the dog appeared increasingly lethargic, was breathing heavy and panting.

The officer at the scene noted the temperature was nearly 84 degrees at the time of the call.

On July 25, police said Kedzierski was taken into custody on an animal cruelty charge based on their investigation.

Kedzierski was released on a $5,000 bond with a scheduled court date on Aug. 8.

