Advertisement

WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - While most people were trying to clean up after Tuesday’s flooding in one Southern West Virginia county, one driver was taking a different path.

Viewer video submitted by LaRae Browning Ferrell shows a red truck driving through several feet of raging flood water in the Gilbert’s Creek community.

Ferrell shot the video on her front porch.

We do not know what happened to the driver after this video was shot, but officials said no injuries were reported during the flooding.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened
I-75 Crash
Sheriff identifies wrong-way driver, victims in deadly I-75 crash
Flooding in Floyd Co. Kentucky
Parts of Eastern Kentucky drying out after a day of flooding, severe weather
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Two of the men arrested during Tuesday's round-up in Pikeville.
Pikeville roundup cleans up streets

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Heavy rain, storms leads to power outages across the region on Tuesday
KY Music Hall of Fame
Corbin native selected as Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Artist in Residence
Flooding in Floyd Co. Kentucky
Parts of Eastern Kentucky drying out after a day of flooding, severe weather
Mingo Flood
Mingo Flood Driving