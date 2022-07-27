‘Toys for Tots’ and ‘Save the Children’ give back at Perry Central High School

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kids came to Perry Central High School on Wednesday for a free drive-thru toy distribution event.

Christian Appalachian Project partnered with Toys for Tots and Good360 to distribute the tons of toys.

“They sent us 40 thousand toys that our staff at Operation Sharing had to bag up and get ready for the distribution” Said Ben Ridner, Manager of Operation Sharing.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ridner said anyone who drove through the line with a child was going to get toys.

This is the third year Christian Appalachian Project has worked with Toys for tots.

“Christian Appalachian Program does a fantastic job of helping the local populace here in Kentucky, just glad we can be a part of it and sort of be the toy department that is.” Said Anthony Wilson, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Representative.

While the toy distribution was going on outside, Save the Children was set up inside.

“Today has been a tremendous success, we’ve seen hundreds of families come through today. We had over 25 vendors set up with giveaways for families, food books, toys, bicycles.” Said Alyssa Taylor, State Director for Kentucky Save the Children Programs.

Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading bus made a stop at the school as well. Bringing with it a message of literacy.

The main focus of the event was to encourage children to read and engage with educational material, even during the summer.

