Surveillance video shows wrong-way driver before deadly I-75 crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Surveillance video shows the wrong-way driver who deputies say caused a deadly crash in Laurel County.

The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle driving the wrong way, a semi and an SUV are seen getting over to dodge it:

Deputies say the driver is 21-year-old Joshua Poore, of Clovis, California.

The sheriff’s office says he hit a car head-on at exit 35 about four miles from where the video was taken.

Three people in the car were killed. The victims have been identified by the coroner as Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s. The coroner says they are all from the Chicago area.

Poore is in the hospital. His injuries were described as severe, but not life-threatening.

Once released, he will face several charges.

