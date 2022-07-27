Advertisement

Surveillance video released from I-75 crash that killed three

By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Surveillance video shows the wrong-way driver who deputies say caused a deadly crash in Laurel County.

The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle driving the wrong way, a semi and an SUV are seen getting over to dodge it:

Deputies said the driver was 21-year-old Joshua Poore, of Clovis, California.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said he hit a car head-on at exit 35 about four miles from where the video was taken.

Three people in the car were killed. The victims have been identified by the coroner as Deshawn Love, who was the driver, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. They were all in their mid-20s. The coroner added they are all from the Chicago area.

Poore is in the hospital. His injuries were described as severe, but not life-threatening.

Once released, he will face several charges.

