State of emergency declared in Floyd County after recent flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - Officials in Floyd County have declared a local state of emergency due to significant rainfall and flooding, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear said on Twitter Wednesday the KY Division of Emergency Management is on the ground and helping.

“Team Kentucky is committed to helping the people of Floyd County during this time to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those living there,” said Gov. Beshear.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning across much of Kentucky. The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management reminded neighbors to use caution and be mindful of flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations.

