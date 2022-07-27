Severe Weather Alert Day: Showers and storms stick around, Flood Watch continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday is a Severe Weather Alert Day as more showers and storms will be possible. A Flood Watch remains in effect.

Today and Tonight

Grab the umbrella before you walk out the door because more scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today. A strong storm or two is possible, but the overall threat is low. A Level 1 Marginal risk is in place for the entire region. However, our focus will be on heavy rainfall that could lead to high water in some spots.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for the entire area, but I expect this to be extended further as rain chances continue into the weekend.

A Level 3 Moderate risk of Excessive Rainfall is also in place for much of the region. Be sure to stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings. Heavy rain could lead to dangerous flooding in some areas. We are going to keep a close eye on it.

High temperatures on Wednesday top out in the mid-80s.

Scattered showers and storms stick around into tonight. Another mild and muggy night is in store. Low temperatures only fall into the lower-70s.

End of the Work Week

Rain chances continue for Thursday and Friday.

Another Level 3 Moderate risk of Excessive Rainfall is in place for most of us on Thursday as scattered showers and storms stick around. Again, stay weather aware! High temperatures reach the lower-80s.

Into Friday... you guessed it... more showers and storms are likely. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s with lows falling into the mid-60s.

This Weekend

Models are hinting at possibly some drier air on Saturday. Is it going to be 100% dry? No, probably not, but I am cautiously optimistic that rain chances will be lower. Again, highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s with lows falling into the mid-60s.

More showers and storms are possible on Sunday. Temperatures stay in the upper-70s, and overnight lows fall into the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

The beginning of next week looks soggy. Showers and storms will be possible on Monday. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Rain chances start to decrease by Tuesday, but the heat begins to increase. An isolated shower or storm is possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures reach the mid-80s with lows falling into the lower-70s.

