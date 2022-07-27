One dead following crash on Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We are learning more about a crash on the Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County.

Kentucky State Police say just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the London post were called to a three-car crash between Somerset and Nancy.

When police arrived, a car, driven by Michael Fillmore, 41, from Hemet, California, was traveling west on the parkway when he lost control, crossed the center line and into the path of two other cars including a pickup truck and a Freightliner commercial vehicle.

The drivers of those vehicles, Roy Nicholas, 19, of Nancy and William Galloway, 40, of Charlette, Tennessee, were treated for minor injuries. Fillmore was killed in the crash. Police say his body will be taken to the state medical examiners office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Officials with the fire department posted the road opened back up around 6:45 Tuesday night.

Original Story:

The Somerset Fire Department Facebook page shared a post Tuesday afternoon saying the Cumberland Parkway was shut down going west due to a crash.

The crash happened between Somerset and Nancy.

The post said drivers should use an alternate route.

We will update this as we learn more.

Nancy Ky. (July 26, 2022) –at approximately 2:12 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on the Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County. This accident resulted in one Fatality.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2002 Buick Park Avenue operated by Michael A. Fillmore, 41 years old of Hemet, CA, was traveling on west on the Cumberland Parkway, when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the path of a 2002 Ford Ranger operated by Roy C. Nicholas, 19 years old of Nancy, Ky. The Third vehicle in the collision was a 2015 Freightliner operated by William V. Galloway, 40 years old of Charlette, TN. The Commercial Vehicle that Galloway was operating was struck by both other vehicles.

As a result of the collision, Michael A. Fillmore suffered fatal injuries, Fillmore was pronounced deceased by the Pulaski County Coroner’s office. The other parties involved in the accident were treated for minor injuries and released. An autopsy is scheduled for Fillmore in Frankfort at the state medical office.

