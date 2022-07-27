More waves of heavy rain possible in the next several days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I wish it could tell you the soggy mess is almost over, but unfortunately it will likely be a few more days before we get some brief relief. Hang in there.

Tonight

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region until later this evening. We’ll see if our local NWS offices let it expire and then re-issue or just go ahead and expand it. Heavy rain chances will not go anywhere until the stalled out front parked off to our north starts to move and that’s not until Friday. Scattered showers and storms will continue through this evening and into the overnight hours. Lows will eventually drop into the low 70s.

Continue to keep an eye on your creeks and streams and please don’t do what the driver in Mingo County did on Tuesday. DO NOT drive through flood water. Please.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

Extended Forecast

Chances for heavy rain continue Thursday and Friday. I wish I could give you a more solid time frame, but I honestly can’t. Models have almost useless in this setup, so we are essentially nowcasting this event. Some areas have already picked up several inches of water and really can’t handle much more. The Weather Prediction Center keeps us under a moderate risk of excessive rainfall for most of the region on Thursday and part of the region under a slight risk on Friday. We’re going in the right direction, it’s just going to take a little while to get there. Here are the WPC outlooks for Thursday and Friday.

The Weather Prediction Center has the majority of the region under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall for Thursday. (WYMT Weather)

The Weather Prediction Center has parts of the region under a slight risk for excessive rainfall for Friday. (WYMT Weather)

Models are still showing a general 2-4″ of rain possible through Friday night, so that’s still something to keep an eye on. Locally higher amounts are not only possible, but likely if you get caught under a slow-moving band of rain. Have a way to get alerts quickly the next couple of days. I know it’s easy to forget, but we are also still under a low-end severe threat for storms through Friday as well.

Highs both days will struggle to get into the low 80s and we will likely not make it to 80 on Friday as the front moves out.

The good news is that we FINALLY get a brief much-needed break from the rain Saturday afternoon. We might even see some sunshine as highs top out near 80. More rain chances return to wrap up July on Sunday.

