Michigan man convicted on federal charges for crimes in Knox County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Michigan man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking case and deadly shooting in Southeastern Kentucky.

On Monday, following two hours of deliberation and a five-day trial, a federal jury convicted Charles Ray Edwards, 39, of Flint on several charges.

Edwards was indicted in the case back in February 2021.

According to testimony at his trial, officials say Edwards was dealing heroin and fentanyl in the mountains. As part of his drug trafficking crimes, Edwards wounded two individuals in a shooting incident in Knox County. Then, during that attempted robbery, a bystander in the store was shot and killed. Edwards has a prior felony conviction, which prohibits him from having a gun.

“After hearing the evidence, the jury was convinced that the defendant was an armed and violent offender, who was involved in three shootings – and the death of a bystander in a store,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said in a news release. “We are hopeful that this verdict will provide some sense of justice to the victims; we are grateful for the critical support of our law enforcement partners, without whom this verdict would not have been possible; and we are pleased that the defendant will now face the consequences of his conduct.”

He was found guilty on the following charges: Heroin trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy to distribute both substances, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking, and for his role in an attempted Hobbs Act robbery at a convenience store

Edwards will appear for sentencing on November 17, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

