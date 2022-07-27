July reading series with KRDHD

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This Friday is the last installment of the Kentucky River District Health Department’s July summer reading event.

Every Friday of July, a staff member has shared a video reading an informational book on the KRDHD Facebook page for kids in the community to enjoy. The topics that have already been covered are diversity, tobacco prevention and feelings.

“So this Friday our book is germs are not for sharing,” said Susan Kincaid the Health Education Director with the KRDHD. “You all know with COVID-19 the main preventative thing that we could do is wash our hands.”

Along with this week’s reading, the Kentucky River District Health Department said all eight locations will have goody bags with activities to go along with the book.

The video and goody bags will both be available on Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.