‘I think we’re gonna be okay’: Community rallies behind deputy hurt in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Shrine Club and the James W. Alley Masonic Lodge came together Wednesday to boost community morale while bringing in some money for one of the officers injured during last month’s deadly officer-involved shooting in the Allen community.

Deputy Darrin Lawson has been in the hospital since being shot during the incident, with injuries that have required eight surgeries on what is going to be a long road to recovery. A benefit lunch, hosted outside of the Floyd County Courthouse, brought in thousands of orders- serving hot dogs and hamburgers to raise money for a hero who serves the area.

“Emotionally and mentally, he’s just a... I mean, he’s just a beast. He’s doing great. He’s just wanting to get out of there,” said Sheriff John Hunt.

Organizers say they just wanted to find some way to help as Lawson fights to recover, so they believe feeding people and using the money to his benefit only made sense.

“It’s one team, one fight, you know, all the way across the board. You know, it hit close to home,” said organizer and Floyd County Detention Center employee Justin Jackson.

Lawson made a FaceTime call to friends at the fundraiser Wednesday, checking in and thanking them for their love and kindness. He said the fundraiser efforts and the support he has seen are overwhelming.

“I just want them to know how much I appreciate them and how much they’re helping. I can’t thank them enough for what they’re doing. I can only say, ‘Thank you’ so many times. And it doesn’t even cover what they’re doing,” said Lawson.

According to Lawson, only a couple of days stand between him and his return home. But he will be making plenty of trips back to the hospital in the days to come, expecting more surgeries in the next three to four weeks.

“But, you know, (the) family’s doing okay. They’re doing the best they can. And with the situation at hand, it’s kinda hard on them- just as much as it is on me,” he said.

With the community standing firmly behind him and his fellow officers, he said he hopes the support does not go unnoticed. But he also hopes the focus will remain on the officers who lost their lives in pursuit of keeping their county safe.

Organizers say the fundraiser brought in an estimated $10,000 and countless meals were taken or picked up through the day. Now, once a final count is in, that money will be given directly to Lawson and his family to help with the unexpected expenses piling up as he recovers.

Those involved say the showing of support for their hometown hero is something they could never explain in words. Lawson said it means more than they will ever know.

“I got a good support system,” Lawson said. “And I think we’re gonna be okay.”

