Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and powerlines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.
Here is a list of outages as of 12:45 a.m. Thursday:
Jackson Energy:
Estill: 20
Jackson: 7
Lee: 574
Owsley: 75
Total: 676
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt: 118
Floyd: 586
Johnson: 377
Knott: 11
Leslie: 24
Letcher: 8
Magoffin: 26
Martin: 233
Perry: 1,249
Pike: 384
Total: 3,016
Big Sandy RECC:
Breathitt: 11
Floyd: 25
Johnson: 891
Knott: 88
Lawrence: 214
Total: 1,229
Licking Valley RECC:
Breathitt: 13
Magoffin: 15
Morgan: 43
Total: 71
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
