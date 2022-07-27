Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms

(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and powerlines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 12:45 a.m. Thursday:

Jackson Energy:

Estill: 20

Jackson: 7

Lee: 574

Owsley: 75

Total: 676

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 118

Floyd: 586

Johnson: 377

Knott: 11

Leslie: 24

Letcher: 8

Magoffin: 26

Martin: 233

Perry: 1,249

Pike: 384

Total: 3,016

Big Sandy RECC:

Breathitt: 11

Floyd: 25

Johnson: 891

Knott: 88

Lawrence: 214

Total: 1,229

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 13

Magoffin: 15

Morgan: 43

Total: 71

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

