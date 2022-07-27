Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13 million to bring jobs to coal communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced three cities across the Commonwealth would be getting $13 million to support job growth and industrial expansion. Two of the cities included are in southern and Eastern Kentucky.

Henderson, Pikeville and Monticello will be getting the money, which is from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) $300 million Coal Communities Commitment program. The program aims to help coal communities recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

The funds are expected to help the Kentucky cities create more than 650 jobs and more than $500 million in investment.

“These investments will bring much-needed improvements to four Kentucky communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “The awards will help construct two natural gas lines, improve a sanitary sewer system and create an agritech education and research center in our commonwealth. I want to thank Secretary Raimondo and her team for prioritizing Kentucky’s needs in providing this crucial funding.”

