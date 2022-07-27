Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13 million to bring jobs to coal communities

(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced three cities across the Commonwealth would be getting $13 million to support job growth and industrial expansion. Two of the cities included are in southern and Eastern Kentucky.

Henderson, Pikeville and Monticello will be getting the money, which is from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) $300 million Coal Communities Commitment program. The program aims to help coal communities recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

The funds are expected to help the Kentucky cities create more than 650 jobs and more than $500 million in investment.

“These investments will bring much-needed improvements to four Kentucky communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “The awards will help construct two natural gas lines, improve a sanitary sewer system and create an agritech education and research center in our commonwealth. I want to thank Secretary Raimondo and her team for prioritizing Kentucky’s needs in providing this crucial funding.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened
I-75 Crash
Sheriff identifies wrong-way driver, victims in deadly I-75 crash
Flooding in Floyd Co. Kentucky
Parts of Eastern Kentucky drying out after a day of flooding, severe weather
Two of the men arrested during Tuesday's round-up in Pikeville.
Pikeville roundup cleans up streets

Latest News

The New Tazewell Police Department was assisted by the Governor’s Marijuana Recovery Team to...
Multiple agencies involved in police chase in New Tazewell
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
Surveillance video released from I-75 crash that killed three
Models are in general agreement that we could still see 2-4" or locally higher of rain in the...
More waves of heavy rain possible in the next several days
Kentucky River District Health Department
July reading series with KRDHD