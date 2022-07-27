Golden Alert issued for Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, a Golden Alert was issued for a man from the Bond community of Jackson County.

Gilbert Jones was last seen on July 23 wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, gray Reebok shoes and a watch on his right wrist.

He is a described as a 67-year-old man with gray hair. He is between 5′5″ and 5′9″ with a slim build.

If you have any information about his location, you can call 606-287-9979.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.