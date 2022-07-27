Advertisement

Crews on scene of fire near Downtown Hazard

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews are on the scene of a late-night fire in Perry County.

Several fire departments along with Hazard Police responded to a home on Combs Street near Downtown Hazard.

An eyewitness tells WYMT no people were in the home, but several pets could still be inside.

Drivers are advised to avoid Combs Street and North Main Street for the time being as crews continue to battle the flames.

This is a developing story.

