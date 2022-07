NEW YORK (WYMT) - After several years of representing Corbin and Kentucky, Chase Estep is heading to the Big Apple.

UK announced on social media that Estep has signed with the New York Mets.

From Corbin to the Big 🍎… @chasestep12 will always hold a place in his heart for the #BBN. pic.twitter.com/1WbPba2q2g — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 27, 2022

The Mets took Estep 269th overall in last week’s MLB Draft.

